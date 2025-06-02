Potential for tropical activity off Southeast coast being monitored by National Hurricane Center

MIAMI – Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are keeping their eyes on an area of disturbed weather off the southeastern coast of the U.S. for the potential of tropical development.

The FOX Forecast Center has been monitoring rain and thunderstorms moving across the Florida Peninsula, which are increasing the risk of flash flooding and bringing the threat of severe weather to the Sunshine State.

According to the NHC, the activity could also spawn areas of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast that could eventually take on tropical characteristics by the end of the week.

On Monday, the NHC flagged the area just off the coast, from Florida to North Carolina, for a low chance of development – 10% over the next week.

NHC Director Michael Brennan, Ph.D., said that area is typically one of the most favorable locations for tropical formation during June.

"This is where we tend to see storms form in June, from the Gulf, across Florida, off the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts," Brennan said on FOX Weather. "So, it’s a great reminder that typically in June, those storms do tend to form pretty close to home."

Brennan urged people to pay attention to the forecast and be prepared to act if a tropical system forms off the coast, either in the Gulf or the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.