Watch: Eruption at Yellowstone National Park pool caught on camera

The small eruption happened at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin – the same pool where a much larger explosion happened last summer.

The USGS released this video of an eruption at Black Diamond Pool in Yellowstone National Park that happened May 31, 2025.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – A small eruption in Yellowstone National Park that happened over the weekend was caught on video by a newly installed webcam.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the eruption happened Saturday evening at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin. 

"On May 14, a new webcam was installed at Biscuit Basin to track activity at Black Diamond Pool, where a hydrothermal explosion occurred last summer," the agency wrote in its volcano observatory update on the park.

Water and debri shoot into the air during an eruption at Black Diamond Pool in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on May 31, 2025.

Water and debris shoot into the air during an eruption at Black Diamond Pool in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on May 31, 2025.

(USGS)

A hydrothermal explosion occurs when water suddenly turns to steam underground.

In July 2024, a much larger blast at the pool sent debris flying hundreds of feet into the air and damaged a boardwalk used by visitors to the national park. Biscuit Basin was closed for the remainder of the summer.

According to the USGS, there is monitoring data and eyewitness accounts that suggest there have been sporadic eruptions at Black Diamond Pool several times since last year’s explosion.

Officials said hydrothermal explosions typically occur in the park one to a few times per year, but often in the backcountry, where they may not be immediately detected. Similar, but smaller, explosions occurred at Porkchop Geyser in 1989.

