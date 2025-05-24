10 things to know before visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — As summer begins, people will be packing their bags for the summer vacations they've looked forward to all year.

America's national parks are some of the most popular destinations, which means they get very busy.

Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is in the top 5 most visited parks and is giving some tips for people planning a trip there this summer.

1. No reservations required

Reservations aren't needed to enter Yellowstone. Although several other national parks do require reservations, for Yellowstone, all you need is a park entrance pass.

The park reminds people to be patient, as crowds can gather at popular park locations and there may be a line for entrance stations.

2. Check road status

Roads throughout Yellowstone often close during parts of the year, and weather can also force closures at times.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to check the status of park roads before entering the park.

3. Drive and park responsibly

Observe speed limits and use pullouts off the side of the road to watch wildlife, take pictures and let other cars pass.

NPS reminds people not to stop their vehicles in the road. When pulling over, be sure to park with all four tires fully to the right of the white line.

4. Plan your visit

If you're planning to stay in Yellowstone, campgrounds and other lodging require reservations ahead of time, and the likelihood of finding a place to stay at the last minute is slim.

Make sure to check the latest operating conditions before coming to the park, and book your lodging well in advance of your visit.

5. Give wildlife space

As Yellowstone covers more than 2 million acres of land, you're bound to see some sort of wildlife on your trip. The national park reminds visitors that while crowds can gather around wildlife sightings, make sure to give the animals room.

According to the National Park Service, bears, elk, moose, bison and gray wolves are just a few of the 67 mammals that live in the park.

Earlier in May, a man was gored by a bison in the park.

While they can be cool to admire, people are killed and injured by some of these animals every year. Keep a distance of 100 yards from bears, wolves and cougars and stay at least 25 yards away from all other wildlife.

Click these links to learn how to | watch wildlife safely and | travel safely in bear country .

6. Stay on boardwalks

The boardwalks throughout the park are there for a reason. Do not stray from them.

People have been killed by falling through thin ground into a hot spring or thermal basin, the NPS said.

In September 2024, a 60-year-old woman suffered bad burns to her legs after walking off-trail in a thermal area of the park.

7. Expect limited connectivity

Much of Yellowstone National Park is in an area where you may not be able to receive calls or texts or access the internet while in the park.

8. Find ways to enhance your experience

To enjoy the time offline, download the free National Park Service app before you arrive in the park for interactive maps, tours of park places, on-the-ground accessibility information and more.

Make sure to download any other offline content you may want to have while at the park.

9. Prepare for changes in weather

The National Park Service says unpredictability characterizes Yellowstone's weather.

Visitors should arrive ready to expect big temperature swings, rain or snow year-round.

No matter when you visit, bring a warm jacket, rain gear, and lots of layers.

10. Make the most of your trip through park activities