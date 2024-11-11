Colorado man banned from Yellowstone National Park after entering protected area
According to information provided by the United States Attorney’s Office of Wyoming, Joseph Aita, 62, of Colorado Springs, walked off the trail in a thermal area within the national park and entered a protected area of Canary Spring in Mammoth Hot Springs.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – A Colorado man was sentenced to jail and banned from Yellowstone National Park after officials said he walked off a designated trail and entered a protected area.
Officials said he, along with co-defendant Celia Aita and two children, entered the protected zone in the north area of the park.
At his sentencing on Oct. 31, officials said he pleaded guilty to destroying a mineral resource and was sentenced to five years of probation, with a ban from Yellowstone National Park during that time. He was also fined $3,000.
He was also sentenced to seven days in jail and was ordered to pay $60 in mandatory court costs and fees.
Earlier this year, actor Pierce Brosnan also found himself in hot water for walking off a path into a dangerous area. The Malibu, California, resident pleaded guilty to "foot travel in a thermal area" and was fined $1,540. Of that, $500 was the fine, and $1,000 was destined for the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund. The remaining balance was for administrative fees.