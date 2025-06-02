Tropical depression could form in Eastern Pacific this week on heels of Tropical Storm Alvin

Tropical activity is picking up in the Eastern Pacific just two weeks after the official start of that basin's hurricane season, with forecasters monitoring a new area of disturbed weather that could develop into a tropical depression later this week.

This comes days after the Eastern Pacific’s first named storm – Tropical Storm Alvin – formed off the southern coast of Mexico. The storm was short-lived and has since dissipated, but its remnants brought rain and thunderstorms to the Desert Southwest.

Tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of low pressure is expected to form off the coasts of Central America and southern Mexico by the middle to end of this new workweek.

The NHC said that when it forms, the disturbance is expected to move west or west-northwestward at about 10 mph into an area where environmental conditions will be marginally conducive for further development.

As a result, the NHC said a tropical depression might form by the end of the week. Currently, the NHC is giving the system a medium chance of developing over the next week.

If the disturbance becomes a tropical depression and then continues to strengthen, it will become a tropical storm and be named Barbara.