Magnitude 5.8 earthquake along Turkish coast leaves at least 1 dead as people jump from windows amid panic

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled coastal communities in southwestern Turkey early Tuesday morning, leaving at least one person dead as people desperately tried to escape their homes amid the panic.

The earthquake struck around 2:17 a.m. local time Tuesday morning (7:17 p.m. ET Monday) south of Marmaris, Turkey, with shaking reported across the region, including Rhodes, Greece.

Marmaris Gov. Dr. Idris Akbiyik took to social media shortly after the earthquake and said that while there were no immediate reports of significant damage, several people were injured and at least one person was killed.

Akbiyik said a 14-year-old girl was brought to a local hospital after suffering from a "panic attack," and despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

In addition, Akbiyik said several people were injured after jumping from windows to escape homes and other structures to get outdoors for safety.

