The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Historic heat tightens grip on southern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Oppressive heat in Texas, southern US continues

The historic heat baking Texas and most of the South will continue Tuesday, with heat alerts in place from Arizona to northern Florida.

The FOX Forecast Center said that by Wednesday, the extreme heat will expand farther north and east into the central Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley. Places like St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri and Memphis in Tennessee will face high temperatures near 100 degrees. The sizzling heat will continue into Thursday and Friday before cooler air arrives for the weekend.

The current heat alerts that are in effect across the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Smoke takes hold of Upper Midwest

Unhealthy air quality has returned to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as the wildfires in Canada continue to filter smoke into the region.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking wildfire smoke thick enough to reduce air quality across the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.

Active air quality alerts in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Eastern Pacific could soon have its first tropical storm

The Eastern Pacific could spawn its first two tropical storms this week after an unusually quiet start to hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined two areas in the Eastern Pacific that forecasters say have a high chance of development in the next seven days.

The outlook for Disturbance No. 1 in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Computer forecast models show that we could have two tropical storms this week, and Disturbance No. 1 could possibly be our first hurricane of the year.

The outlook for Disturbance No. 2 in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



No more Cindy, but could we have Don?

We officially said goodbye to Tropical Storm Cindy, but the storm's remnants could redevelop into a new tropical depression or tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center is watching the area of showers that once was Tropical Storm Cindy, and if it redevelops into a tropical storm, it will be given a new name: Don.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the remnants of Cindy a 30% chance of developing into a new tropical depression or Tropical Storm Don over the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.