The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Historic heat tightens grip on southern US
Start your day with the latest weather news – The historic heat wave continues to bake Texas for nearly two weeks straight, and it'll only expand to more of the country in the days ahead.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Oppressive heat in Texas, southern US continues
The historic heat baking Texas and most of the South will continue Tuesday, with heat alerts in place from Arizona to northern Florida.
The FOX Forecast Center said that by Wednesday, the extreme heat will expand farther north and east into the central Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley. Places like St. Louis and Kansas City in Missouri and Memphis in Tennessee will face high temperatures near 100 degrees. The sizzling heat will continue into Thursday and Friday before cooler air arrives for the weekend.
(FOX Weather)
Smoke takes hold of Upper Midwest
Unhealthy air quality has returned to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as the wildfires in Canada continue to filter smoke into the region.
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking wildfire smoke thick enough to reduce air quality across the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.
(FOX Weather)
Eastern Pacific could soon have its first tropical storm
The Eastern Pacific could spawn its first two tropical storms this week after an unusually quiet start to hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center has outlined two areas in the Eastern Pacific that forecasters say have a high chance of development in the next seven days.
(FOX Weather)
Computer forecast models show that we could have two tropical storms this week, and Disturbance No. 1 could possibly be our first hurricane of the year.
(FOX Weather)
No more Cindy, but could we have Don?
We officially said goodbye to Tropical Storm Cindy, but the storm's remnants could redevelop into a new tropical depression or tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center is watching the area of showers that once was Tropical Storm Cindy, and if it redevelops into a tropical storm, it will be given a new name: Don.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.
- Louisiana police K9 dies of heat-related injury while heroically chasing down suspects
- Shark bites man's hand inside Florida's Everglades National Park
- Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are first US spread in 20 years
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.