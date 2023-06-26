Shark bites man's hand inside Florida's Everglades National Park

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. – A man who had been fishing from a boat inside Florida’s Everglades National Park was taken to a hospital on Friday after he was bitten in the hand by a shark, according to National Park Service officials.

In a statement, the NPS said the unidentified man was washing his hands in the waters of Florida Bay within the national park when the shark bite occurred.

Park rangers and EMTs who treated the man said his injuries were consistent with a shark bite.

He was taken to Miami Dade Fire Rescue for further treatment and brought to a hospital.

"While shark bites are extremely uncommon in Everglades National Park, we always recommend visitors take caution around park wildlife," the NPS said.

Stay shark smart while heading into the water

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Massachusetts says that there are a couple of things swimmers can do to try and avoid getting too close and personal with one of these sharks:

Stay close to shore where you can hear any warnings if they go out.

Swim in groups. Don't go out alone.

Avoid marine life. Seals and fish can be food for sharks.

Avoid dark, murky water you can't see through.

Always pay attention to flags or signs.

A purple flag means sharks frequent that area.

Don't splash around.

And most importantly, listen to the lifeguards if they warn you to get out of the water. Lifeguards get alerts about sharks firsthand from researchers and are in charge of deciding if and what action to take if a shark could be nearby.