The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Next tropical system aimed at Southeast

Hurricane HQ: Invest 92L moving toward Southeast

Just days after Tropical Storm Alberto hammered the Texas coast, the Southeast coast will get nasty weather thanks to the next tropical disturbance – Invest 92L. Rain, gusty winds and rip currents will be a problem in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through the weekend.

The latest position of Invest 92L.

Hurricane HQ: Gulf still being watched

The same area where Alberto got its start may stir up more trouble. Forecasters are monitoring another area in the southern Gulf of Mexico, where a tropical disturbance could form this weekend.

The latest position of a possible tropical disturbance being tracked in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Heat wave bakes northern US through weekend

Temperatures near the triple-digits will remain through the weekend, with mid-Atlantic locales taking the brunt of the heat wave. It’s possible that Washington hits 100 degrees this weekend. Some may get a bit of relief in the form of thunderstorms, but cooler weather is expected by Monday.

Heat alerts cover many staes in the northern U.S.

Watch this: See a haboob from space

A massive dust storm known as a haboob swept across parts of Texas and New Mexico this week, and satellites got some stunning images of it.

