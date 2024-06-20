Northeast severe weather threat adds insult to injury as region continues to endure brutal heat wave

People across the Northeast have been forced to come up with creative ways to beat the heat as the region continues to endure the first brutal heat wave of the summer, but it’s not only high temperatures making life miserable – the risk of severe weather on Thursday now has millions of people on alert for thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The current Severe Thunderstorm Watches in the Northeast.

The sweltering heat wave has been sending temperatures soaring into the 90s across the eastern half of the U.S. all week, including areas of the Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England.

And it looks as though many areas will have to keep cool through at least the start of the new workweek.

Feels-like temperatures soar above 100 degrees across New England

If you’re among the millions of people who have been in the Northeast this week – you know it’s been rough.

Cooling centers, pools and splash pads have been opened across the region for residents and travelers to take some time to cool off and prevent heat-related health issues like heatstroke and heat exhaustion – which can turn deadly.

A Heat Emergency was declared in Boston, and Boston University opened cooling stations for students to escape the heat.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he activated the state’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol and opened locations for people to stay cool.

Cooling centers were also opened up across New York City, and the city of Philadelphia opened up pools.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be just as brutal, if not worse, than what has occurred this week.

Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Washington, New York City, Boston and even Bangor in Maine are all expected to get into the 90s on Thursday, but the humidity is going to make it feel even worse.

The feels-like temperatures across the region will be in the mid-to upper 90s, but many areas of New England will be well above 100 degrees.

Summertime in New England can be hot – but the region isn't accustomed to temperatures this hot for this long. Many buildings don't even have air conditioning.

And with the feels-like temperatures soaring to 101 degrees in Boston and 102 degrees in Bangor – that could be dangerous. Drink plenty of fluids, try to stay cool and check on pets and neighbors to make sure everyone stays safe.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect

This graphic shows active heat alerts.

Heat alerts were issued several days ago and remain in effect from the Midwest to the U.S.-Canada border in New England.

A majority of those heat alerts were Heat Advisories and include cities like Detroit, Buffalo and Binghamton in New York and Burlington in Vermont.

However, Excessive Heat Warnings are also in effect, and include locations that have never seen such an alert in history.

The National Weather Service office in Caribou , Maine, issued its first-ever Excessive Heat Warning due to feels-like temperatures getting above 100 degrees. On Thursday, the NWS said Caribou hit its all-time record-high feels-like temperature of 103 degrees.

Other areas that remain under the Excessive Heat Warning on Thursday include Nashua , Manchester and Concord in New Hampshire and Portland , Augusta , Bangor, Rumford and Lewiston in Maine.

Severe thunderstorms could barrel across Northeast on Thursday

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Now, the region is having to deal with the possibility of severe weather on Thursday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop from Detroit and Cleveland to New England, but NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlighted areas of the Northeast with a higher risk.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

The SPC placed millions from New York State to Maine in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

That Level 2 threat includes locations such as Binghamton, Syracuse and Albany in New York and most of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine in New England.

Washington could hit 100 degrees this weekend

The broiling heat will continue across the region through at least the end of the weekend, but some places may be able to enjoy a brief "cooldown."

We’re talking to you, New England.

Boston is expected to dip to 80 degrees on Friday and "only" 75 degrees on Saturday before an increase in the heat on Sunday.

And we know you’ve been through a lot, Caribou. So, here’s some good news.

Your forecast high temperature on Friday is expected to be around 78 degrees, then about 80 on Saturday. However, on Sunday, you’ll dip back to the mid-60s.

Washington, though, will stay very hot.

Our nation’s capital is forecast to see a high temperature of 95 degrees on Friday and could hit 100 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.