Significant summer heat wave ramps up in Midwest, Northeast with 76 million sweating under heat alerts

PHILADELPHIA – The first significant heat wave of the summer is underway and has tens of millions of people from the Midwest to the Northeast looking for ways to stay cool as temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s this week.

The sweltering temperatures are the result of a massive ridge of high pressure that parked itself over the eastern U.S., and while temperatures in major cities like Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston will get into the 90s, the humidity will make it feel even hotter with feels-like temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

Many communities haven’t seen heat like this in years, and officials have been opening cooling centers and community pools to help residents cool off and stay safe to avoid heat-related health issues like heatstroke and heat exhaustion – which could turn deadly.

Boston University, for example, opened cooling stations for students that will be open from 7 a.m. through midnight every day through Friday. Cooling centers have also been opened in Connecticut, and Gov. Ned Lamont said he directed the state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol to be activated starting Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also announced that cooling centers would be open across the Big Apple, and pools were opened in Philadelphia for residents to beat the heat.

More than 76 million included in heat alerts from Midwest to New England

Heat alerts stretch across the eastern half of the U.S. from Iowa in the Midwest through the Great Lakes region and Ohio Valley into the Northeast and New England.

A majority of the population are under a Heat Advisory and include cities like Davenport in Iowa, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Binghamton in New York, Newark in New Jersey, Providence in Rhode Island and Boston.

The Heat Advisories also extend into northern New England, including all of Vermont, central and southern New Hampshire, and central Maine.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for Detroit and Fort Wayne in Indiana, while Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for the Philadelphia area, western Massachusetts and central Connecticut, and for communities in New England from eastern Massachusetts to southern Maine.

Some cities could approach 100 degrees this week

The eastern half of the U.S. will be baking on Tuesday, with most cities seeing temperatures ranging from the low 80s, like in Minneapolis, to the upper 80s, like Indianapolis, and into the 90s in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Boston and Caribou in Maine.

New York City will get close to 90 on Tuesday, with a forecast high temperature of 88 degrees.

The heat continues to crank up as the workweek continues, with cities along the Interstate 95 corridor along the East Coast again getting into the 90s.

New England will "cool off" a bit by the time we get into Friday. Boston has a forecast high temperature of 95 degrees on Thursday, and "only" 80 degrees on Friday. Saturday will see temperatures that are even lower, with many New England locations remaining in the mid- to upper 70s.

Heat wave set to be record-breaking

Dozens of record-high temperatures are in jeopardy of falling this week, with many of them at risk of falling on Thursday.

Each red marker on the map above indicates a location that could see record-breaking heat on Thursday and includes cities like Boston, Pittsburgh, Manchester in New Hampshire, Scranton in Pennsylvania and Columbus.

Heat to reach life-threatening levels

In many of the areas where daily records could be broken or there is a lot of pavement, the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map has labeled communities at a Level 3 or 4 out of 4 for impacts.

The HeatRisk threat level takes into consideration the unusual nature of the heat, the duration of the extreme temperatures and potential health impacts.

At a code red (Level 3) stage, heat affects anyone who is not adequately hydrated or those without access to cooling.

Magenta (Level 4) signifies extreme heat that is either rare or long in duration. Health systems can be impacted by an influx of patients with heat-related illnesses.