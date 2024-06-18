The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Texas getting drenched by tropical system

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and Juneteenth. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Texas gets heavy rain from Potential Tropical Cyclone 1

Flood Watches cover much of the Texas coast and southern parts of the state as Potential Tropical Cyclone One inches closer to a landfall in Mexico. The storm is producing tremendous amounts of rain, gusty winds and feet of storm surge.

The position and statistics for Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: 2 more areas being tracked in tropics

While Potential Tropical Cyclone One is the most immediate concern for the U.S., forecasters are closely watching two more areas in the tropics that could bring impacts to the mainland. One of the areas is in a similar place to where Potential Tropical Cyclone One originated earlier this week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous heat wave tightens grip

Heat alerts cover a large swath of the northeastern U.S., stretching from Michigan to New England. Temperatures that will challenge records are expected for some of the nation’s largest cities. In one part of Maine, this will be the hottest weather the region has ever felt.

Heat alerts cover several states across the northeastern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Wildfires spread across West

This week alone has seen several wildfires start in the western U.S., including one in New Mexico that is threatening a town of thousands.

