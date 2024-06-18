NASA spacecraft takes photos of China's Chang'e 6 lander on Moon's farside

New photos from NASA's spacecraft orbiting the Moon show China's Chang'e 6 robot on the far side of the Moon.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, acts as NASA's eyes on the Moon, providing high-definition images to map the lunar surface in detail. When LRO spots something new, it sticks out, which was the case for a tiny white dot in the Apollo Basin on the far side of the Moon.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) launched Chang'e 6 in May. It successfully landed on June 1 to explore an area of the Moon's South Pole. The ascent vehicle with the lunar samples launched on June 4 and continues orbiting the Moon until it docks with an orbiter to transfer the samples. China aims to be the first nation to return a sample from the far side of the Moon.

APOLLO 8 ASTRONAUT BEHIND ICONIC PHOTO KILLED IN PLANE CRASH

Like anything human-made that visits the Moon, Chang'e 6's mark was left on the lunar surface.

The image above, taken on June 7 by NASA's LRO, shows the Chang'e 6 lander. According to the LRO camera team, the lander is on the rim of an eroded 160-foot-diameter crater at the southern edge of the Apollo Basin.

CHINA'S MOON PROBE LAUNCHES BACK TOWARD EARTH WITH SAMPLE FROM FAR SIDE OF LUNAR SURFACE

Another wide-angle view from LRO shows the typography of the region created from basalt lava flows about 3.1 billion years ago.

Here's a look at the area before and after the landing. The craft's landing created a brighter area around it.

The Moon will soon have another visitor for LRO to find.

The Houston-based company Intuitive Machines plans to land its IM-2 robotic mission on the Moon later this year after becoming the first private company to successfully land on the lunar surface earlier this year.