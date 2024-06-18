Mystery monolith appears in Las Vegas -- again

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The saying, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" is not an absolute truth this week because social media is buzzing about a mysterious monolith that appeared in the desert north of the city.

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!" posted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on social media. "Over the weekend, Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. HOW did it get up there??"

Mystery monoliths started popping up in 2020

This is not the first time a metal sculpture spontaneously appeared in Sin City. The first one showed up in Downtown Las Vegas near the Golden Nugget Casino.

IS THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE MYSTERY FINALLY SOLVED? ONE SCIENTISTS THINKS SO

The shiny, Fremont Street pillar was just one of many that popped up across the world in 2020. Each one is hollow and made of slabs of metal about 9 to 12 feet tall.

The trend got momentum on Nov. 18, 2020, when a group of biologists from the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources flying over the desert, miles from Moab and near Canyonlands National Park, spotted the structure, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Days later, it was mysteriously removed. The media frenzy started. Searches on Google Earth finally showed that someone placed the sculpture in 2016, according to a Google Doc list, "Tracking the Monoliths" apparently curated by Zebra#125.

WHY THE HOTTEST PLACE ON EARTH IS BEING USED TO UNDERSTAND ALIENS

Days later, the first monolith was removed and another appeared the same day, this time in eastern Romania.

"This monolith had odd squiggles on one side, and was generally much less well-made than the Utah Monolith," wrote #Zebra125. "Some believed that it was made as a knockoff, others believed that it was the second clue in the larger Monolith mystery. But then, on December 1st, this monolith vanished just like its predecessor."

The very next day, one popped up in Atascadero, California, only to be destroyed by self-proclaimed activists a day later. The Downtown Las Vegas art appeared. Then another in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Who and why remain a mystery

In 2020 alone, #Zebra125 counted nine similar monoliths that appear to be from the same person or group. Eight on the list are considered questionable, four were "confirmed fakes" and another two were considered fakes but not confirmed.

SEE THE ‘ALIEN LOG’ COVERED IN UNUSUAL SEA CREATURES THAT'S CAPTURING ATTENTION IN NEW ZEALAND

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

The actual size and shape vary a little. A monolith that appeared in Span was shaped more like a rectangle. There was one gold monolith in Colombia. Four artists took credit for a second, "stronger" monolith that replaced the initial Atascadero sculpture, according to #Zebra125. The latter is considered a knockoff and is still standing today.

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop admitted to building the one in front of the Pittsburgh store as a gimmick and for comic relief during the pandemic. He posted this online after the first column was stolen, and he had to build another.

NEW EVIDENCE DISCOVERED IN DB COOPER SKYJACKING CASE

Another set of artists claimed to be the creators of the original in Utah and the Joshua Tree art, but nothing has been confirmed.

A structure on the Isle of Wight in England has an oblique top, is not shiny and "extremely high quality and dug into the ground very well," according to Tracking the Monoliths.

One man told a FOX 5 Atlanta reporter that he knows who placed a monolith in Newnan, Georgia, in December 2020 but wouldn't reveal the man's name.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Monuments have also appeared in Canada, New Mexico, The Netherlands, Belgium, Colorado, Germany, Texas, Poland and Russia.

2001: A Space Odyssey

If this sounds familiar, you might be a sci-fi fan. Aliens placed similar-looking black monoliths across the Solar System in the book and movie "2001: A Space Odyssey."

NASA IDENTIFIES MYSTERY OBJECT THAT CRASHED THROUGH FLORIDA MAN'S HOME

Astronaut Thomas Jones brought a replica monolith and the book with him on Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2001. He used the monolith to show weightlessness in space and compared Arthur C. Clark's futuristic version of space travel to the real thing, according to the National Air and Space Museum.