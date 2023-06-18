The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Parade of storms being monitored for development in Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 19, 2023, and it's Juneteenth. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Invest 92L has high chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring Invest 92L as it has a high chance of tropical development as it spins across the Atlantic.

Invest 92L is moving westward across the Atlantic and is expected to continue to organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next day or two.

The outlook for Invest 92L in the central tropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



And while the NHC says its focus remains on Invest 92L becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm, it is also now monitoring an additional tropical disturbance south of the Cabo Verde Islands that has a low chance of development.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threatens the Southeast on Monday

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track multiple days of severe storms across the South after a suspected tornado near Louin, Mississippi, turned deadly Sunday night.

Severe thunderstorms are expected Monday from Louisiana to Florida and up through the Carolinas.

A few of the storms could be supercells capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The severe storm threat on Monday, June 19, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Early-summer scorcher in the South

The relentless heat baking Texas and parts of the South will continue into the first part of the workweek, with officials urging residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The FOX Forecast Center said record highs will likely be set nearly every day this week.

Heat alerts are in effect across Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.