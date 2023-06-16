Invest 92L being tracked in Atlantic as tropical development chances remain high

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 92L, which could eventually become the second named system of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters have been watching a disturbance, known as a tropical wave, which entered the ocean from Africa this week and have given it a high chance of tropical development.

Invest 92L is moving westward at 15-20 mph and is expected to cross through the eastern and central Atlantic over the coming days.

An invest is simply a designation used by the NHC to identify an area of disturbed weather being investigated for possible tropical development.

WHAT IS AN INVEST DURING THE HURRICANE SEASON?

According to the NHC, Invest 92L has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next two days and a 70% chance within the next week.

If the disturbance organizes and gains a center, it would be known as Tropical Depression 3. Once sustained winds reach at least 39 mph, it would earn the name of Tropical Storm Bret.

Hurricane season officially began on June 1. The first named storm typically forms around June 20, according to NHC data. Arlene, the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic season, formed on June 2.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

Where is Invest 92L going?

It's too early to know for certain where Invest 92L is headed, but there is consensus in computer models that the system will head west and be in the vicinity of the Lesser Antilles by the end of next week.

As more data about the disturbance is collected, the forecast will come into better focus.

This is a developing story. Check back with Hurricane HQ on FOX Weather for frequent updates.