Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Bret by Wednesday

It began as a disturbance off the coast of Africa. Now, it has become the latest tropical depression of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression Three formed over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning. A tropical depression has winds of no more than 38 mph. If the system develops winds of at least 39 mph, it will become Tropical Storm Bret – the second named storm of the season.

Here’s a closer look at the status and forecast of Tropical Depression Three.

Where is Tropical Depression 3?

Tropical Depression Three is located about 1,425 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and is moving west at 21 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The NHC says strengthening is forecast, and Tropical Depression Three is expected to become Hurricane Bret by Wednesday.

What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 3?

Tropical Depression Three is expected to continue to move west for the next several days. On the forecast track, Tropical Depression Three should approach the Lesser Antilles later this week.

What are the impacts of Tropical Depression 3?

Tropical Depression Three is moving through the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land over the next couple of days. However, the system may approach the Caribbean islands later this week, bringing some impacts from heavy rain and gusty winds.

