The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms threaten Plains, South once again

It's Thursday, June 15, 2023

Severe weather brings tornadoes, large hail to the South

Severe weather slammed the South on Wednesday with widespread thunderstorms that brought damaging tornadoes along with massive hailstones and damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes struck in Eufaula, Alabama and in Newton, Georgia but no serious injuries were reported. Meanwhile, a 5-inch hailstone reported in Brooksville, Mississippi may tie a state record for largest hailstone observed in the state.

Over 100,000 people lost power as some thunderstorms brought wind gusts over 70 mph. Cleveland, Mississippi recorded a gust of 82 mph Wednesday afternoon.

Plains, South face threat of severe storms

The same dynamics that created Wednesday’s severe weather remain in place across the South for Thursday. The Plains also face a risk of dangerous thunderstorms. Nearly 20 million people from western Oklahoma and Kansas through the South and into the Florida Panhandle are once again threatened by damaging wind gusts, hailstones larger than 2-3 inches, and tornadoes.

The severe weather outlook for June 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Triple-digit heat wave bakes Texas

Temperatures above 100 degrees are expected once again across a large part of Texas, where the heat index is forecast to climb to near 120 degrees for parts of the state. The heat wave isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as temperatures above the century mark are forecast through at least early next week.

Heat alerts in effect in Texas.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Pair of disturbances being tracked in Pacific

Tropical activity isn’t expected in the Atlantic Ocean during the next week, but two disturbances in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are being closely watched. Both have low chances of development.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



