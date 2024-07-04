The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Beryl pounds Mexico before eyeing South Texas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, July 5, 2024 and National Hawaii Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional, and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Monstrous Hurricane Beryl pummels Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Beryl continued its trek west Friday morning, making its second landfall of its journey in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula after pummeling Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Video from Tulum, Mexico showed ferocious winds already lashing the area as Beryl came ashore just 5 miles away as a Category 2 storm.

Beryl's forecast cone

(FOX Weather)



Now all eyes are on Texas for Beryl's next move

Hurricane Beryl will reemerge over the Gulf of Mexico later Friday, presenting its next forecast challenge: Where does it go from there? Forecasts still indicate a third landfall as either a strong tropical storm or low-rung hurricane either into southern Texas or just on the southern side of the Mexico border. Either way, South Texas is bracing for heavy rains, gusty winds and dangerous beach conditions as the storm approaches Sunday.

Beryl's forecast rain for South Texas

(FOX Weather)



Eastern Pacific Ocean basin finally gets its first named storm

Welcome, Tropical Storm Aletta! And, goodbye Tropical Storm Aletta! The Eastern Pacific Ocean basin got its first named storm of the season Thursday when Tropical Storm Aletta formed just under 200 miles off Manzanillo, Mexico. But alas, its time on the map will be short – the storm had already weakened to a tropical depression Friday morning and is moving out to sea. It's expected to dissipate by the end of the weekend.

Watch this:

Hurricane Beryl lashed Jamaica on Wednesday with gusty winds and angry seas. FOX Weather's Robert Ray was on the west coast of the island:

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.