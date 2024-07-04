Tropical Storm Aletta kicks off hurricane season in eastern Pacific basin

The Eastern Pacific basin roared to life Thursday as the National Hurricane Center christened Tropical Storm Aletta just off the western coast of Mexico.

The tropical disturbance was briefly classified as Tropical Depression One-E before new satellite data suggested there was enough development and evidence of 40 mph wind gusts to upgrade the depression to a tropical storm.

A LOOK AT HOW ACTIVE THE EASTERN PACIFIC HURRICANE SEASON MIGHT BE

Aletta was about 190 miles west/southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, but it was moving to the northwest at 10 mph — safely away from land and there were no advisories or watches in effect.

And Aletta’s time on the map is expected to be brief. The storm is forecast to undergo gradual weakening and become a remnant low by Friday night, then dissipate over the weekend.

Eastern Pacific basin weeks behind average for first named storm

Still, getting a named storm in the Pacific has been noteworthy as, unlike its Atlantic basin counterpart that has already shattered records for the earliest major hurricanes, the Pacific season is running well behind schedule.

HISTORIC CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE BERYL NOW STRONGEST HURRICANE EVER TO FORM IN JUNE OR JULY

The average date of the first named storm in June 10, with the first hurricane usually springing to life on June 26.

Still, forecasters expect a largely average hurricane season in the eastern Pacific.

Mexico’s national weather service expects 15-18 named storms to form, with 7-9 becoming hurricanes and 3-4 strengthening into major hurricanes.

During an average season, the Eastern Pacific produces around 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

A budding La Niña pattern also usually results in cooler waters in the Pacific and winds more hostile to tropical development.