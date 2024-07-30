Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Uncertainty surrounds tropical disturbance

Start your day with the latest weather news. A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is being closely tracked, but there is still a lot that is unclear about its future.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera. 00:58

Weather in America: July 31, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and National Avocado Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Future of tropical disturbance remains unclear

Forecasters continue tracking a tropical disturbance as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean, but there is still a lot about its future that is uncertain. It has medium odds of development and could be headed for parts of the Southeast as early as this weekend.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

Geomagnetic Storm Watch extended until Thursday

Some states across the northern U.S. that don't usually get to see the Northern Lights could see them adorn the night sky as a geomagnetic storm hits Earth this week. Forecasters say a strong solar storm hit Tuesday, and there are several other areas of the Sun being monitored.

Photos taken with an iPhone 13 show aurora lights south of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada at Grundy Lake Provincial Park.

(Brian Connolly)

Efforts to fight historic Park Fire continue

The Park Fire, one of the five largest wildfires in California’s history, has consumed more than 380,000 acres. That’s about three times the size of Lake Tahoe. Nearly 200 structures have been destroyed. More than 5,000 firefighters are working to stop the blaze.

The status of the Park Fire in California.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: Tornado flips trailer at university

A tornado swept through the campus of a Tennessee university on Monday, and it was caught on camera.

Security video recorded a trailer flipping at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on Monday, during severe storms in the region. 00:32

Middle Tennessee State University security camera video captures likely tornado flipping equipment trailer

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app.

