The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Uncertainty surrounds tropical disturbance

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, July 31, 2024, and National Avocado Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Future of tropical disturbance remains unclear

Forecasters continue tracking a tropical disturbance as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean, but there is still a lot about its future that is uncertain. It has medium odds of development and could be headed for parts of the Southeast as early as this weekend.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Geomagnetic Storm Watch extended until Thursday

Some states across the northern U.S. that don't usually get to see the Northern Lights could see them adorn the night sky as a geomagnetic storm hits Earth this week. Forecasters say a strong solar storm hit Tuesday, and there are several other areas of the Sun being monitored.

Efforts to fight historic Park Fire continue

The Park Fire, one of the five largest wildfires in California’s history, has consumed more than 380,000 acres. That’s about three times the size of Lake Tahoe. Nearly 200 structures have been destroyed. More than 5,000 firefighters are working to stop the blaze.

The status of the Park Fire in California.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Tornado flips trailer at university

A tornado swept through the campus of a Tennessee university on Monday, and it was caught on camera.

