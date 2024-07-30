Watch: Heroic effort underway to stop Park Fire as blaze incinerates area triple the size of Lake Tahoe

CHICO, Calif. – Thousands of firefighters from across Northern California are continuing their around-the-clock efforts to extinguish the state’s 5th-largest wildfire in history, and a new video released by first responders shows just how intense the heroic fight has been against the Park Fire.

Intense flames and thick smoke continue to billow into the sky as the Park Fire rages north of Chico. CAL Fire said in its Tuesday morning update that the fire continues to grow and has scorched more than 383,000 acres since igniting on July 24.

The fire is about 14% contained and has now moved up another spot on the list of the largest wildfires in California history.

The Park Fire is now in the No. 5 spot, just behind the SCU Lightning Complex Fire that burned almost 400,000 acres over a period of 46 days starting in August 2020.

Park Fire destroys nearly 200 structures

CAL Fire said the wildfire has so far destroyed nearly 200 structures, including homes and businesses, with nearly 20 others receiving damage.

Thousands of residents living in dozens of communities across four California counties – Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama – were told to pack up and get out when the fire began to rage last week.

However, some of those evacuation warnings were eased Sunday as crews got a better handle on the Park Fire in some locations.

CAL Fire stressed that residents need to be "diligent and prepared " for the possibility of additional or renewed evacuations if extreme fire activity resumes.

More than 5,000 firefighters putting lives on line to douse Park Fire

CAL Fire said more than 5,300 firefighters have descended upon Northern California to help extinguish the Park Fire.

Those resources include helicopters and aircraft that have been dumping water and fire retardant on the flames, as well as the hundreds of firefighters on the ground building fire lines and spraying the flames with water.

"Fire crews are providing structure defense where needed," CAL Fire said. "They are attempting to complete containment lines in some areas and gain a stronghold in the challenging topography while also engaging in mop-up where applicable."

CAL Fire said damage inspection teams continue to complete inspections within the Park Fire's perimeter and will continue to identify and verify structures that have been damaged or destroyed.