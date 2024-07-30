Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: 'Scary' video shows likely tornado flipping trailer at Middle Tennessee State University

The National Weather Service in Nashville, which warned of winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail in the area, said that the video clearly indicates that a tornado or gustnado is responsible.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Security video recorded a trailer flipping at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on Monday, during severe storms in the region. 00:32

Middle Tennessee State University security camera video captures likely tornado flipping equipment trailer

Security video recorded a trailer flipping at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on Monday, during severe storms in the region.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Incredible security camera footage shows a likely tornado flipping and dragging an equipment trailer at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

The university shared the "scary" video from Monday's severe weather as their football equipment trailer was tossed on campus between Floyd Stadium and Smith Field.

The National Weather Service in Nashville, which warned of winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail in the area, said that the video clearly indicates that a tornado or gustnado is responsible. However, they also mentioned that very intense straight-line winds caused most of the other storm damage observed in the area.

DOLLY PARTON’S DOLLYWOOD THEME PARK IN TENNESSEE HIT BY FLASH FLOODING, LEAVING 1 INJURED ON SUNDAY

Video from Middle Tennessee State University shows a gust of wind tossing and dragging an equipment trailer near Floyd Stadium and Reese Field.

Video from Middle Tennessee State University shows a gust of wind tossing and dragging an equipment trailer near Floyd Stadium and Reese Field.

(Middle Tennessee State University)

No injuries were reported, a university spokesperson said. However, the storm left downed trees and a few damaged lights on campus.

The NWS will determine on Tuesday whether to send out a damage survey team.

Tags
Loading...