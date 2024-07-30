Watch: 'Scary' video shows likely tornado flipping trailer at Middle Tennessee State University

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Incredible security camera footage shows a likely tornado flipping and dragging an equipment trailer at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

The university shared the "scary" video from Monday's severe weather as their football equipment trailer was tossed on campus between Floyd Stadium and Smith Field.

The National Weather Service in Nashville, which warned of winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail in the area, said that the video clearly indicates that a tornado or gustnado is responsible. However, they also mentioned that very intense straight-line winds caused most of the other storm damage observed in the area.

No injuries were reported, a university spokesperson said. However, the storm left downed trees and a few damaged lights on campus.

The NWS will determine on Tuesday whether to send out a damage survey team.