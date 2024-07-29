Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park in Tennessee hit by flash flooding, leaving 1 injured on Sunday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – One person was injured at Tennessee's famous Dollywood amusement park on Sunday after a powerful thunderstorm moved across the area and produced torrential rain that caused flash flooding.

Heavy precipitation was reported across Knox and Sevier counties on Sunday, prompting the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, to issue a Flash Flood Warning for the area, including Pigeon Forge, where Dollywood is located.

Photos and videos from Dollywood at the time the flash flooding was reported show water covering walkways and parking lots as people, some with strollers, wade through the rushing water to try and get indoors.

Videos also show flooding creeping into several shops within the amusement park.

Other videos show a parking lot at Dollywood surrounded by floodwaters, trapping numerous vehicles that were inundated by the rising water. People can also be seen trying to get into flooded vehicles.

After the flooding, Dollywood officials released a statement saying one minor injury was reported amid the reports of the severe weather and flooding.

"Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and cleanup crews have been deployed," Dollywood said in a statement.

Dollywood is expected to reopen for business on Monday afternoon.

"Park officials will continue to assess conditions and updates will be posted to our social media pages as additional information becomes available," the park said.