The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms could impact July 4th celebrations across the US

Independence Day festivities could be a washout

A series of disturbances will continue to keep storm chances alive for millions across the country, potentially hindering any outdoor activities planned for the Fourth of July holiday.

On Monday, the threat of showers and storms will stretch from southern New England to the Southeast, with a separate area of showers and thunderstorms possible across portions of the northern Plains. Damaging wind s and large hail are the main threats in these areas.

On the Fourth of July, showers and thunderstorms could be scattered across much of the U.S., from the Rocky Mountains eastward.

Severe weather is also possible in parts of the mid-Atlantic and northern Plains on Monday.

Strong winds and large hail appear to be the main threats with these severe storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the Plains.

On Tuesday, there is a threat of severe weather from the upper Mississippi Valley southwestward to the central High Plains, as well as from the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas west-southwestward to the lower Mississippi Valley.

Hot holiday in the West

A good portion of the West will feel the heat Monday before the holiday.

Heat alerts, including Excessive Heat Warnings, are in place for portions of California, Nevada and Arizona to start the week.

Lake Havasu City in western Arizona, known for popular outdoor recreation, has a forecast high of 120 degrees on Monday. Officials warn that because of the rapid increase in temperatures, it's very important to remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and reapply frequently, and reduce your exposure to sunlight as much as possible.

Buck Moon: First supermoon of 2023 rises

As you're looking at the night sky for fireworks this holiday, don't forget to glance at the Moon. This year's first supermoon will be visible Monday evening.

On July 3, the full Moon will rise as evening twilight ends just before 10 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

The July full Moon is known by its Native American name – the Buck Moon – because deer antlers are in full growth during the summer.

