Video shows large tornado in Canada that reportedly caused injuries, damage

DIDSBURY, Alberta – A supercell thunderstorm moved through central Canada on Saturday afternoon, producing at least one large tornado that reportedly caused injuries and damage along the way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, the country’s national weather agency, issued emergency alerts for the storm that they said was producing a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

Photos and videos taken from near the twister showed a large wedge formation that ripped up debris and dirt along its route.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," meteorologists said. "Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes."

WATCH: INCREDIBLE CLOSE-UP EXPERIENCE WITH LANDSPOT TORNADO IN SOUTHERN ALBERTA

Allan O’Brien had just finished up a round of golf when he spotted the tornado off in the distance.

The Alberta resident safely took video of the monstrous twister and said it was a sight he’d never seen before.

The FOX Weather App also tracked the cell, which resembled a storm that is commonly seen in America’s heartland.

The FOX Forecast Center said radar depicted a well-formed hook echo which is usually indicative of a strong tornado.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were aware of the emergency situation in Alberta and have reports of injuries and damage, but they don't yet know extensive they are.

Tornadoes not uncommon in Canada

According to the Canadian government’s Public Safety division, the country sees more tornadoes than any other country except for the U.S.

Most are reported to occur during the summer in Ontario and the southern prairies.

O’Brien said he’s lived in the region for decades, but it has only been during the last few years that he’s noticed an uptick in weather activity.

"We really only started getting this kind of active weather in the last five years," he said. "There was a tornado in Pine Lake, Alberta, when I was in high school, but the last five years have seen an increase in tornado activity."