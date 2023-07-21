The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, flooding in several parts of US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 22, 2023, and National Hammock Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms with heavy rain possible across US

The active weather week is expected to continue in large swaths of the country Saturday. The highest risk for both severe storms and flash flooding is in stretches of the Upper Midwest, central Plains, Deep South and the Southwest.

The severe weather outlook for July 22, 2023.

Blazing heat continues scorching country

Excessive Heat Warnings continue for both western and southern sections of the country. The most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave will be concentrated in Southern California, Southern Nevada and much of Arizona. Triple-digit heat index readings will be common from Texas to Florida, as well.

Heat alerts are in effect for many parts of the U.S.

Hurricane HQ: Invest 95L develops in Atlantic while Don persists

Tropical Storm Don is holding on as it moves through the open Atlantic, but it is expected to weaken during the weekend. However, Invest 95L is forecast to develop into a tropical depression within the next several days.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

