The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, flooding in several parts of US
Start your day with the latest weather news – The FOX Forecast Center is watching for the possibility of severe storms and flooding rain Saturday in several places across the country.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 22, 2023, and National Hammock Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Severe storms with heavy rain possible across US
The active weather week is expected to continue in large swaths of the country Saturday. The highest risk for both severe storms and flash flooding is in stretches of the Upper Midwest, central Plains, Deep South and the Southwest.
(FOX Weather)
Blazing heat continues scorching country
Excessive Heat Warnings continue for both western and southern sections of the country. The most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave will be concentrated in Southern California, Southern Nevada and much of Arizona. Triple-digit heat index readings will be common from Texas to Florida, as well.
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane HQ: Invest 95L develops in Atlantic while Don persists
Tropical Storm Don is holding on as it moves through the open Atlantic, but it is expected to weaken during the weekend. However, Invest 95L is forecast to develop into a tropical depression within the next several days.
(FOX Weather)
