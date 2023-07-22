Severe weather threat spans Southeast Saturday with large hail and damaging winds possible

BATON ROUGE, La. – It'll be a summer stormy day across much of the Southeast on Saturday, putting a damper on outdoor weekend plans.

Thunderstorms were already roaming around central Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday morning along the boundary of a weak cold front. The storms will likely intensify into the afternoon as the warm and muggy atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has put a sliver of the Gulf Coast into a Level 2 on their 5-point severe weather risk scale Saturday, including Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama and stretching across the Florida Panhandle into Jacksonville.

Current Severe Weather Forecast for Saturday

As thunderstorms develop, some of the more intense storms may cluster together and create damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. Isolated areas of large hail are possible as well. The tornado threat is minimal.

With grossly humid air in place, any thunderstorms can wring out torrential rains, bringing potential for brief flash flooding.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but the severe threat is lower.

Pocket of severe weather likely in Central Plains

There is a second area of severe weather concerns Saturday in the central Plains.

Current Severe Weather Forecast for Saturday

A few supercell thunderstorms are forecast to develop Saturday evening into early Saturday night.

The SPC has put parts of western Kansas in a Level 2 risk as well, warning of potential golf ball-size hail and thunderstorm-triggered wind gusts of 60 mph or higher.