Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southeast tropical trouble looms as Florida braces for flooding rain

Tropical trouble looms off Southeast coast over Fourth of July holiday as Florida braces for flooding rain

Millions of people in Florida and the Southeast are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast that could halt outdoor and beach plans across the region over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In addition to the precipitation , the National Hurricane Center expects to be monitoring an area of disturbed weather for tropical development, which will become the main focus for forecasters through the weekend and into next week. Regardless of tropical development, Florida is expected to see additional flooding rain and thunderstorms through the foreseeable future.

The potential development zone for an area to watch off the Southast coast.

(FOX Weather)



Intense windstorm sweeps through Las Vegas, creating dust storm and knocking out power

The first major surge of monsoonal moisture across southern Nevada on Tuesday brought widespread disruptions to the Las Vegas Valley, unleashing near-hurricane-force wind gusts that toppled trees, downed powerlines and contributed to a large fire that killed several animals.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas issued the first Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clark County at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time, alerting residents that developing storm cells had the potential to cause damage to roofs, trees and other structures due to strong winds.

Although radar data showed limited rainfall, the damage reported across the region was linked to what meteorologists later confirmed were "virga bombs" or "dry microbursts."

Major Hurricane Flossie expected to rapidly weaken as system pulls away from Mexico

Flossie strengthened into a major hurricane ( Category 3 or higher ) on Tuesday, but forecasters say the powerful storm will begin to rapidly weaken on Wednesday as it continues to move away from southwestern Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds within Flossie have increased to 115 mph with higher gusts, and some additional strengthening is possible through Wednesday morning before steady to rapid weakening is set to begin later on in the day.

This graphic shows information about Hurricane Flossie.

(FOX Weather)



See it: Storm-chasing couple becomes engaged in front of South Dakota tornado

One couple had the experience of a lifetime over the weekend, when they became engaged in front of a tornado in South Dakota .

Stormchasers Bryce Shelton and Paige Berdomas were tracking tornadoes during a severe weather outbreak in the Mount Rushmore State, when they saw a beautiful twister in the distance.

This was the moment when Shelton decided to finally pop the question.

