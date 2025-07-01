Intense windstorm sweeps through Las Vegas, creating dust storm and knocking out power

LAS VEGAS – The first major surge of monsoonal moisture across southern Nevada on Tuesday brought widespread disruptions to the Las Vegas Valley, unleashing near-hurricane-force wind gusts that toppled trees, downed powerlines and contributed to a large fire that killed several animals.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas issued the first Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clark County at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time, alerting residents that developing storm cells had the potential to cause damage to roofs, trees and other structures due to strong winds.

Although radar data showed limited rainfall, the damage reported across the region was linked to what meteorologists later confirmed were "virga bombs" or "dry microbursts."

These are sudden and powerful downdrafts that occur when rain evaporates before reaching the ground, but the cooled air continues to plunge downward and spread out violently, generating intense wind gusts.

At Harry Reid International Airport, wind gusts were recorded at 60 mph, while observation stations around Henderson reported speeds of at least 70 mph.

NV Energy, the state’s largest electricity provider, reported more than 30,000 customers lost power during Tuesday's event.

Multiple power poles were snapped across the city, particularly in the western and northern suburbs.

"High winds have caused a number of outages in the Las Vegas Valley. NV Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience," the utility company posted on social media shortly after the system moved through the area.

The wind also generated a dust storm that swept through much of the valley, dramatically reducing visibility and impacting air quality readings.

Residents and tourists along the Las Vegas Strip witnessed the event, where videos were taken from showing thick plumes of dust blanketing the skyline.

"Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake," NWS meteorologists warned residents.

In addition to the power outages and reduced visibilities, officials said the windy conditions likely contributed to the spread of a fire on the northeast side of town.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, a number of farm animals were killed in the blaze, though no human fatalities were reported as of Tuesday evening.

As the region continues to transition deeper into the monsoon season, the NWS expects future cells will bring more localized impacts but will likely involve greater rainfall amounts and flooding.