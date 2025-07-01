Wildfires erupt in California as drought conditions expand

LOS ANGELES – Fire season is in full swing across California, with more than a dozen wildfires igniting since Saturday.

Most of the blazes are burning in the southern half of the state, where dry conditions are more extensive, allowing fires to quickly get out of hand.

Hundreds of firefighters are working to contain wildfires in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, which have even forced evacuations.

In Riverside County, the Wolf Fire has exploded in size after first being spotted over the weekend outside of Banning, California.

As of Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE, more than 2,400 acres had burned, with containment only around 35%.

More than 4,000 structures were considered threatened south of Interstate 10, with the American Red Cross establishing at least one shelter for evacuees.

So far, no homes have been reported damaged; however, at least three firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.

The U.S. Forest Service says it is also working to keep the flames out of the San Bernardino National Forest, which encompasses more than 800,000 acres throughout Southern California.

POLLUTION FROM CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES KILLED 52,000 IN A DECADE, STUDY SAYS

Further southwest, firefighters have made more progress with the Juniper Fire, which has burned nearly 700 acres but is more than 60% contained.

Similar to the Wolf Fire, the blaze started within the past 72 hours, and the cause remains under investigation.

Farther north, the Lake Fire in San Bernardino County is the one firefighters are most concerned about.

At last check with CAL FIRE, the wildfire had burned nearly 500 acres and was around 50% contained.

Some evacuation warnings remained in effect for hillside communities, and nearby recreation zones were off-limits as crews used resources both in the air and on the ground to try to contain the flames.

STUDY FINDS WILDFIRES IN WESTERN US ARE GROWING FASTER, CAUSING MORE DAMAGE

Latest drought map

Around 70% of the state is considered to be unusually dry or suffering from drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, and there appears to be no relief in sight as the state enters the driest months of the year.

Even though the annual monsoon has begun, most of the precipitation has been on the eastern flank, impacting areas around New Mexico and West Texas, leaving large parts of California and Arizona high and dry.

Additionally, tropical moisture, which has led to a record amount of cyclone activity across the eastern Pacific, has remained well south of the Golden State, keeping rain chances near nil at best.

Fortunately, authorities have not had to contend with gusty winds or weather patterns such as the Santa Anas, which are most common during the fall, winter, and spring.

Long-term outlooks from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center show no widespread relief over the summer months, which means drought conditions will continue to deteriorate, and the threat of wildfires will gradually increase.

According to a congressional research report, an annual average of 61,410 wildfires burn some 7.2 million acres every year across the country. Most fires are human-caused, but wildfires sparked by lightning tend to be larger and burn more acreage.