5 children die in hot cars over 8 days as advocates join families to demand action

WASHINGTON – The U.S. is grappling with a wave of hot car fatalities, with at least five children dying in the past eight days, bringing this year's total to at least 12, a leading child safety group reports.

The most recent victim was a 1-year-old in Bakersfield, California, who passed away Sunday, despite readily available prevention technology, according to Kids and Car Safety. On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year – that's one child every nine days.

The recent string of tragedies also includes a 3-month-old in Mission, Texas, a 4-year-old in Brownsville, Texas, a 5-year-old in Mansfield, Ohio, and a 4-year-old in Metter, Georgia.

Since 1990, at least 1,137 children have died in hot cars nationwide, with another 7,500 surviving with various injuries, according to the national nonprofit's data. The organization reports that approximately 88% of these victims are 3 years old or younger, and a majority were unknowingly left behind by otherwise loving and responsible parents or caregivers.

As the nation heads into a hot and steamy Fourth of July holiday weekend, the agency is now urging families to exercise heightened caution.

Their data shows a spike in vehicle-related child tragedies after long holiday weekends, often attributed to changes in routine that can lead to children being unknowingly left in vehicles – many of whom were intended to be dropped off at daycare, Kids and Car Safety reports.

"We are committed to the push for occupant detection technology in all cars immediately. As we continue our advocacy, children continue to die week after week. It is beyond heartbreaking," said Janette Fennell, founder and president of Kids and Car Safety.

Fennell adds that technology that prevents hot car deaths exists, and Congress mandated its inclusion in new cars by November 2023 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. However, this deadline was missed.

On May 1, grieving families directly urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue the overdue safety standard for rear-seat occupant detection technology.

"Automakers do not have to wait for the final regulation to be issued requiring technology; they can add occupant detection technology to their vehicles today," Fennell said, pointing out that manufacturers have the immediate capability to implement these life-saving features.

Kids and Car Safety stresses that child hot car deaths are often misunderstood by the public, with many parents mistakenly believing such a tragedy could never happen to their family. Until mandated technology is widespread, the organization continues to educate families on crucial safety habits.

Safety tips for parents, caregivers

Kids and Car Safety stresses the prevention of children from being left alone in a car by creating simple habits.

Always check the back seat by placing an essential item there or making it a routine to open the rear door after parking.

Additionally, ensure children cannot enter parked cars by keeping all vehicles locked and keys out of reach. Also, teach children to honk the horn if they get stuck, and if a child is missing, immediately check all nearby vehicles, including trunks.