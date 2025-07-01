See it: Storm chasing couple becomes engaged in front of South Dakota tornado

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. – One couple had the experience of a lifetime over the weekend, when they became engaged in front of a tornado in South Dakota.

Stormchasers Bryce Shelton and Paige Berdomas were tracking tornadoes during a severe weather outbreak in the Mount Rushmore State, when they saw a beautiful twister in the distance.

This was the moment when Shelton decided to finally pop the question.

In an interview with FOX Weather, Shelton said he had been planning on asking Berdomas for her hand in marriage for nearly 5 months and had kept the engagement ring for her in his pocket for the past 3 weeks.

The right time came, when Shelton and Berdomas saw a twister moving elegantly in the distance, and they pulled their car over to get a better view.

Shelton then dropped to one knee and offered Berdomas another, much more sparkly, spectacle in a tiny jewelry box.

"It was absolutely incredible," Berdomas said. "I couldn't have asked for a better proposal."

The two lovebirds have been chasing tornadoes together for a year, after chasing the storms individually beforehand.

Throughout that time, they have met and become close friends with many others in the storm-chasing community, such as FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic, who took the photo of Shelton proposing to Bergomas.

"I am just excited for the future that Bryce and Paige hold as well, that they hold that love close," Copic said about the newly-engaged couple. "And even in the moments when you're mad at each other, that you just rely on each other and support one another because I would not be anywhere, if it wasn't for my wife."

The couple said they have yet to set a date for their wedding, but are planning to have the ceremony after the next storm season.