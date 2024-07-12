The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Some of nation’s largest cities face flood threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 13, 2024, and Delaware Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Flood threat remains for Northeast

Some of the largest cities in the country remain at risk of flooding Saturday as tropical moisture interacts with a stalled front draped along the Interstate 95 corridor. Cities such as Philadelphia, Trenton and near Baltimore are at the highest risk of flooding.

Flood alerts for Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Multiday severe threat begins in northern US

Several rounds of severe weather are possible across the northern U.S. over the next few days. It begins Saturday with cities such as Minneapolis and Bismarck facing the greatest risk. Chicago and Milwaukee will face the risk by Monday.

The severe weather outlook for the next few days.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: High winds topple power lines onto cars

Gusty winds knocked down power lines in Arizona onto passing cars.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.