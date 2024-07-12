Arizona golf course worker killed by swarm of bees while mowing

TUCSON, Az. – A member of the grounds crew at an Arizona resort golf course has died after he was attacked by a traveling swarm of bees.

Rick Messina, 57, was mowing the rough on the 8th hole of Pusch Ridge Golf Course in Tucson on the morning of June 24 when the incident occurred, according to Darryl Janisse, the general manager of El Conquistador Golf.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene quickly and rushed Messina to a local hospital. He died three days later due to complications from the bee stings.

Messina had been part of El Conquistador’s agronomy team since July 2022, the management company said.

"Rick was a dedicated and cherished member of our team, known for his exceptional work ethic, positive attitude, and unwavering commitment to his duties," the company went on to say in a written statement to FOX Weather. "His sudden passing is a profound loss to our work family and our community. He will be deeply missed by all."

SWARM OF YELLOWJACKETS KILL KENTUCKY MAN MOVING POTTING SOIL BAG FROM PORCH

Beekeepers inspected all 45 golf holes at El Conquistador Golf for beehives and bee activity and deemed the property clear.

Additionally, public signs have been placed at different entry points in the area, reminding visitors and pedestrians to always be cautious of wildlife and venomous creatures.

Local bee specialists have also cautioned that summer is the peak season for bee swarms and that people outside should be alert.

Oro Valley authorities told FOX Weather that their employees receive annual training on bee safety, which includes recognizing common bee species, their usual habitats, and maintaining area safety after identifying bees.