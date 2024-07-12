Watch: Drivers swerve as winds topple power lines in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Dashcam footage shows powerful winds bringing down power lines along a Tucson street on July 5.

The video begins with vehicles pulling up at an intersection as trees, brush and a roadside flag can be seen whipping violently in the wind.

Near the vehicles, electric poles wiggle, and the power lines connected to them appear to slowly bounce in the air with the ease of moving jump ropes.

As the light turns green, a row of electric poles come toppling down one by one onto the southern Arizona street, bringing the power lines with them.

Electricity bursts from the electric poles as they hit the asphalt.

A few vehicles could be seen trapped underneath the power lines.

Driver Elvis Tello, whose dashcam recorded the incident, was able to swerve in time and avoid being trapped. However, he noted that footage from his rear camera shows that one pole was close to falling on top of him.

"I was lucky," he said.

A nearby wind gauge registered peak wind gusts at 50 mph. The gusts were produced by thunderstorms just outside that part of the city.