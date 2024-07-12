Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Drivers swerve as winds topple power lines in Arizona

Some drivers were able to avoid the incident, whereas others found themselves trapped beneath the electric poles and wires.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Dashcam footage shows powerful winds bringing down the power lines along a Tucson street on July 5.  00:38

High winds topple power lines onto Arizona drivers

Dashcam footage shows powerful winds bringing down the power lines along a Tucson street on July 5. 

TUCSON, Ariz. – Dashcam footage shows powerful winds bringing down power lines along a Tucson street on July 5.

The video begins with vehicles pulling up at an intersection as trees, brush and a roadside flag can be seen whipping violently in the wind.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Near the vehicles, electric poles wiggle, and the power lines connected to them appear to slowly bounce in the air with the ease of moving jump ropes.

As the light turns green, a row of electric poles come toppling down one by one onto the southern Arizona street, bringing the power lines with them.

Electric poles fall over and onto the street.

Electric poles fall over and onto the street. 

(Elvis Tello via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Electricity bursts from the electric poles as they hit the asphalt.

Electricity bursts from a downed electric pole and power lines.

Electricity bursts from a downed electric pole and power lines.

(Elvis Tello via Storyful / FOX Weather)

A few vehicles could be seen trapped underneath the power lines.

An electric pole and power lines draped on and around vehicles.

A downed electric pole with power lines draped on and around vehicles.

(Elvis Tello via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Driver Elvis Tello, whose dashcam recorded the incident, was able to swerve in time and avoid being trapped. However, he noted that footage from his rear camera shows that one pole was close to falling on top of him.

"I was lucky," he said. 

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ENCOUNTER A DOWNED POWER LINE

A nearby wind gauge registered peak wind gusts at 50 mph. The gusts were produced by thunderstorms just outside that part of the city. 

Tags
Loading...