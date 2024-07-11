The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood threat spans heavily populated region of US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, July 12, 2024, and National French Fry Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical plume brings flood threat to millions along I-95 corridor

Some of the nation’s largest cities are facing a flood threat Friday as a disturbance along the East Coast dumps heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nearly 45 million people live in the area at greatest risk of flooding. Flood Watches stretch from South Carolina to Massachusetts.

Flood alerts have been issued in several states along the East Coast.

(FOX Weather)



Will you be able to see Manhattanhenge?

All of the rainy weather expected in New York City on Friday won’t make it easy to view the storied Manhattanhenge. If skies do clear, the best time to see it would be 8:20 p.m. The phenomenon happens again Saturday evening, but the weather doesn’t look much better.

The forecast for New York City.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave turns deadly in West

Several deaths have been reported across the West as the region continues to deal with a dayslong record-breaking heat wave. The extreme temperatures should finally relent this weekend.

The high temperatures forecast in the West on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Twister tears roof off New York home

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl led to an outbreak of severe weather in the Northeast, including a tornado that damaged a home in western New York.

