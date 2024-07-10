FOX Weather presents 'Dog Days of Summer' on Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Temperatures are starting to soar across the U.S., and while you may be thinking of ways to beat the heat, you're not going to want to forget your beloved four-legged friends.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR PETS SAFE AND HEALTHY AS TEMPERATURES RISE

The half-hour special will cover all you need to know to keep your pets safe, cool and comfortable as temperatures sizzle.

THESE 5 PESTS PESTER YOUR PETS MORE DURING WARMER WEATHER

Hear veterinarian Dr. Adam Christman answer your pet health questions ranging from how to keep your pets cool during the summer months to tips for safe summer vacation travel with your dogs.

HOW DO HEAT AND HUMIDITY AFFECT OUR DOGS?

