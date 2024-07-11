Watch: Tornado peels roof off New York home as Beryl's remnants sweep across Northeast

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. – A tornado ripped through towns of western New York on Monday, with 110 mph winds peeling the roof off a farm home like a can opener, and it was caught on camera.

Storms swept through Arkwright and Hanover, New York, on Wednesday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl triggered a regional tornado outbreak in Upstate New York and deadly flash flooding in New England.

On Wednesday, Beryl's leftover prompted the National Weather Service in Buffalo to issue 18 Tornado Warnings, the first of the year and the most the office has issued in a single day since reliable records began in 1986.

In western New York, tornadoes left homes damaged and trees uprooted in Chautauqua and Erie counties.

PHOTOS: HURRICANE BERYL FLIPS SEMI-TRUCKS, KNOCKS OUT POWER AFTER TEXAS LANDFALL

Video taken by Brandon Mead of his parents' farm shows an EF-1 tornado barreling through their land in Arkwright before pulling off the roof of the home.

A storm damage survey by the National Weather Service in Buffalo found at least EF-1 damage based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The tornado's path extended 3 miles, starting in Arkwright and ending in Hanover, according to the NWS.

Survey teams found substantial roofing damage along Gage Road and tree damage. The most damage was reported along Prospect Road, where multiple structures experienced roof failure and an entire grove of hardwood trees were either uprooted or snapped off, according to the NWS report.