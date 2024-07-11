Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Tornado peels roof off New York home as Beryl's remnants sweep across Northeast

Several tornadoes were spotted in western New York on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused more damaging weather in the nation before finally heading back out to sea. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued 18 Tornado Warnings, the most the office has issued in a single day since reliable records began in 1986.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Chaos ensued as an EF-1 tornado tore the roof off a building in the town of Arkwright, New York on Wednesday afternoon. It remained on the ground for 3 miles and had peak winds of 110 mph. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a home and several other structures also had their roofs torn off and walls blown out. 01:39

Watch: Tornado rips roof off of home in Arkwright, New York

Chaos ensued as an EF-1 tornado tore the roof off a building in the town of Arkwright, New York on Wednesday afternoon. It remained on the ground for 3 miles and had peak winds of 110 mph. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a home and several other structures also had their roofs torn off and walls blown out.

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. – A tornado ripped through towns of western New York on Monday, with 110 mph winds peeling the roof off a farm home like a can opener, and it was caught on camera.

Storms swept through Arkwright and Hanover, New York, on Wednesday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl triggered a regional tornado outbreak in Upstate New York and deadly flash flooding in New England

On Wednesday, Beryl's leftover prompted the National Weather Service in Buffalo to issue 18 Tornado Warnings, the first of the year and the most the office has issued in a single day since reliable records began in 1986.

In western New York, tornadoes left homes damaged and trees uprooted in Chautauqua and Erie counties.

PHOTOS: HURRICANE BERYL FLIPS SEMI-TRUCKS, KNOCKS OUT POWER AFTER TEXAS LANDFALL

Video taken by Brandon Mead of his parents' farm shows an EF-1 tornado barreling through their land in Arkwright before pulling off the roof of the home.

A series of photos show a roof being torn off a home in Arkwright, New York on July 10, 2024.

A series of photos show a roof being torn off a home in Arkwright, New York on July 10, 2024. 

(Brandon Mead)

A storm damage survey by the National Weather Service in Buffalo found at least EF-1 damage based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The tornado's path extended 3 miles, starting in Arkwright and ending in Hanover, according to the NWS. 

Chautauqua County tornado survey findings.

Chautauqua County tornado survey findings. 

(FOX Weather)

Survey teams found substantial roofing damage along Gage Road and tree damage. The most damage was reported along Prospect Road, where multiple structures experienced roof failure and an entire grove of hardwood trees were either uprooted or snapped off, according to the NWS report. 

Tags
Loading...