Manhattanhenge challenges: Could weather interfere with viewing?

NEW YORK – A phenomenon that happens only four times a year will likely not be visible to residents and visitors of New York City as cloud cover and rain will prevent viewing of the annual Manhattanhenge.

The event happens before and after the summer solstice when the Sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan.

The alignment causes the setting star to illuminate several cross streets, causing an awe-inspiring visual effect.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Unfortunately, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a slow-moving front that will become stationary over the Big Apple.

The frontal boundary will have decent chances of rain and heavy cloud cover, at least through the first half of the weekend.

New York City Forecast

(FOX Weather)



If the Sun were to be visible from NYC, the best viewing times would be 8:20 P.M. on Friday and 8:21 P.M. on Saturday.

By Sunday, the Sun’s position, combined with the tall skyscrapers, prevents the phenomenon from occurring.

THESE PHOTOS OF THE SUN WILL PUT YOUR 4K TV TO SHAME

How did Manhattanhenge phenomenon start?

Renowned astrophysicist and science expert Neil deGrasse Tyson first coined the phrase in the 1990s, and it has since become an annual tourist attraction.

Tyson said he was influenced by England’s Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument known for its alignment with the Sun.

The 13-foot-high stones align with the solstices and some other celestial events, but their exact purpose remains unclear and is debated by historians.

Since many of the viewing opportunities in NYC were shrouded by clouds this year, tourists and residents will have to wait until late May and mid-July of 2025 to see the exact alignment again.