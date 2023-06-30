The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Midwest faces 3rd day of dangerous storms while South bakes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, July 1, 2023, and National Postal Worker Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

If you're traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, we've got a look at the Independence Day forecast from sea to shining sea .

Midwest faces third-straight day of severe weather

Saturday will be the third day in a row that powerful thunderstorms have rumbled through the Midwest. A derecho ripped across the region Thursday and caused widespread damage. Forecasters warn that ferocious winds will likely accompany any severe storms that develop Saturday.

The severe weather outlook for July 1, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Wildfire smoke persists in the Northeast

There was mild improvement in air quality along the Northeast's I-95 corridor Saturday morning, with AQI levels dropping below 150 around New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC area. However, "unhealthy" readings over 150 persisted in much of Upstate New York into western Connecticut and Massachusetts, and even into northern Vermont.

This graphic shows the current air quality levels.

(FOX Weather)



Heat dome slides into Deep South

The deadly heat that has plagued Texas for more than two weeks has moved east and is bringing sweltering weather to the Deep South. Heat alerts cover nearly 20 million people with Excessive Heat Warnings concentrated along the Mississippi River into western Alabama.

Record high temperatures are likely across the Deep South on July 1, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Beatriz brings terrible weather to Mexico’s coast

Tropical Storm Beatriz is slamming the southwestern coast of Mexico with damaging winds, heavy rain and storm surge before it turns northwest and heads for Baja California.

The Atlantic remains quiet.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



