The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Midwest faces 3rd day of dangerous storms while South bakes

Start your day with the latest weather news – The Midwest has faced back-to-back days of severe weather, and Saturday looks to be the third. The storms are traveling around the edge of a heat dome that is cooking the Deep South.
If you're traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, we've got a look at the Independence Day forecast from sea to shining sea.
Midwest faces third-straight day of severe weather
Saturday will be the third day in a row that powerful thunderstorms have rumbled through the Midwest. A derecho ripped across the region Thursday and caused widespread damage. Forecasters warn that ferocious winds will likely accompany any severe storms that develop Saturday.
Things to know
- What is a derecho?
- Watch vs. Warning: What’s the difference?
- What is a ‘ring of fire’ weather pattern?
Wildfire smoke persists in the Northeast
There was mild improvement in air quality along the Northeast's I-95 corridor Saturday morning, with AQI levels dropping below 150 around New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC area. However, "unhealthy" readings over 150 persisted in much of Upstate New York into western Connecticut and Massachusetts, and even into northern Vermont.
Heat dome slides into Deep South
The deadly heat that has plagued Texas for more than two weeks has moved east and is bringing sweltering weather to the Deep South. Heat alerts cover nearly 20 million people with Excessive Heat Warnings concentrated along the Mississippi River into western Alabama.
Hurricane HQ: Beatriz brings terrible weather to Mexico’s coast
Tropical Storm Beatriz is slamming the southwestern coast of Mexico with damaging winds, heavy rain and storm surge before it turns northwest and heads for Baja California.
The Atlantic remains quiet.
