The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California

Californians warned latest atmospheric river storm ‘direct threat to life and property’

An ominous warning from the National Weather Service says millions of people living and working in California need to prepare for a "direct threat to life and property" from the latest atmospheric river storm that is impacting the Golden State from Monday into Tuesday.

This comes after a deadly bomb cyclone produced flooding rain, debris flows, damaging winds and large waves in the region last week.

This latest storm will affect nearly the entire state. Heavy rain will bring a significant threat of flooding from the California-Oregon border southward into the Los Angeles Basin.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the flooding threat from this storm will be far more serious than that seen from the previous storm.

How to track California’s atmospheric river storms

Heavy rain, flooding, high winds and power outages are expected with this latest atmospheric river storm that’s slamming California. Severe weather is also possible in some parts of the state.

The FOX Forecast Center has several graphics showing where the storm is currently located, as well as information on current power outages, flood alerts and expected rainfall totals through the middle of the week.

Here's where you can take a look at the latest data as the storm makes its way across California.

