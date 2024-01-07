The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strong winter storm to bring blizzard, severe threats

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather, flooding target South on Monday

Severe outlook for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

A powerful system is moving through the central U.S. on Monday, bringing the threat of severe weather and flooding rain to the South.

Areas along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida are at risk of seeing damaging wind gusts, hail and even tornadoes from Monday evening into the overnight hours.

Heavy rain will also target southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana, including New Orleans, enhancing the flood threat.

Flash flood threat forecast for Monday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Blizzard to blanket Plains, Midwest with snow

The same system bringing severe weather to the South will also dump snow from the Plains to the Midwest, which could create travel headaches through midweek.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are posted as strong winds will accompany the heavy snow as this storm makes its way through the central U.S.

Winter weather alerts in place.

Flood threat for Hawaii

Flash flooding is possible in Hawaii as an approaching weather system will bring heavy rain to the Aloha State.

Forecasters have issued flood alerts as there is concern about flash flooding on flood-prone roads and in low-lying areas.

Hawaii rain forecast.

More storms to pound the Pacific Northwest

The West has been a superhighway for storms over the past week, and this week won't be any different.

Another storm is set to slam the Pacific Northwest, bringing rain and mountain snow to Washington and Oregon to start the workweek.

Winter storm alerts are in place as some higher elevations could see up to 4 feet of snow.

Snow forecast for next 7 days.

