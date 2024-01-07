Blizzard could snarl travel across Plains, Midwest as winter storm expected to wallop US with snow, wind

A stronger, larger storm than the one that made headlines over the weekend threatens the Plains, Midwest and Heartland with an early week blizzard.

"This one is going to be a massive winter storm," said FOX Weather Winter Storm Specialist Tom Niziol. "We'll see a low-pressure system at the surface intensify pretty rapidly here. And as it does so, we're going to get into these blizzard conditions across the plains and eventually into the Midwest.

Impacts

Over 30 states will feel the effects of the storm, from wind to snow to flooding rain and severe storms. Take a look at the tropical storm-force wind gusts in the same area as the falling snow. The combination will create near white-out conditions, making travel dangerous, even impossible.

The NWS has issued winter weather alerts, including a Blizzard Warning across the Plains and Midwest. Most start early Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning. Storm alerts extend as far south as the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Both the morning and evening commutes on Monday will be treacherous with rapidly changing weather conditions and near zero visibility across the Plains. The Midwest alerts run from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Current weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



"When this storm really begins to tighten up, produces those blizzard conditions over the Plains and through the upper Midwest, we're likely going to see some significant travel issues, even up into the Chicago area where most of the precipitation ahead of the system and with the system will be in the form of rainfall, especially your air travel in the Chicago area Tuesday night into Wednesday," said Niziol.

Forecast snow totals.

(FOX Weather)



Monday

The storm will drop snow overnight across Colorado and New Mexico. It will strengthen rapidly and generate wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph as the system works through the Plains on Monday.

Tuesday

The powerful storm heads into the Great Lakes. Gusty winds continue, too. The backside of the storm is much cooler, so areas like Chicago could see some snow along with frigid temperatures late Tuesday.

"On the backside, though, look at those strong winds in places like Wichita as we get into Tuesday morning. I should say 50 to 60 mile an hour of wind gusts," said Niziol. "And then the system will continue moving up across the Great Lakes region. So, very significant issues for that portion of the Midwest as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday. Big blizzard conditions for that area."

Wednesday

Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis will have to deal with nightmare commutes on Wednesday because of the stiff winds and blowing snow. Warm air in Western New York and Pennsylvania will change the snow over to rain. Winds will stay gusty, though.

More to come

The current pattern of the jet stream, dipping south over the center of the country, will drive another couple of storms from the West into the Southern Plains and then to the Northeast late week and next week.

