Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Major winter storm eyes South as SoCal fire weather 'as bad as it gets'

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex under Winter Storm Watch as Texas to Southeast faces high-impact snow, ice threat

Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for another high-impact winter storm that’s expected to blast across the U.S. this week, just days after the first major winter storm of 2025 comes to an end.

The FOX Forecast Center said the incoming storm will likely impact cities farther south than the most recent storm, putting millions of people in cities such as Dallas, in Texas, Little Rock in Arkansas, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Atlanta in Georgia on alert for winter weather.

This graphic shows the snow forecast in the South.

(FOX Weather)



Los Angeles braces for 'life-threatening' windstorm as Fire Weather Warnings expand across Southern California

Dire warnings have been issued for the Los Angeles area after forecasters say there is the potential for the strongest wind event in more than a decade.

A life-threatening, destructive, widespread windstorm is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, Los Angeles forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Damaging winds are expected across most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, leading to widespread power outages.

"Strong winds are coming," the NWS said. "This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation – in other words, this is about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather. Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate, especially if in a high fire risk area. Be careful with fire sources."

Here's a look at the fire weather outlook for Southern California through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Nearly 100 dead after magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks China's Tibet region near Nepal border

A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake in China's Tibet region near the Nepal border has left at least 95 people dead and 130 injured, according to a report from Reuters citing Chinese state media.

The quake hit just after 9 a.m. local time Tuesday morning close to the town of Tingri, a popular tourist destination for people seeking to climb Mount Everest, located about 50 miles south of the town.

Chinese state media said more than 1,500 first responders have been dispatched to the area, according to Reuters.

See it: Snow blankets Washington DC in capital's biggest snowstorm in years

The nation's capital woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday as an ongoing winter storm tracked across more than two dozen states, bringing the highest snow totals to the region in years.

Streets were quiet on Monday morning as Washington remained under a snow emergency. Schools were closed, and many government operations were limited.

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.