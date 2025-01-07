Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Major winter storm eyes South as SoCal fire weather 'as bad as it gets'

Today's top weather news for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025: Another major winter storm is expected to spread snow, sleet and freezing rain across the South and potentially up into the Northeast. Plus, a destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the Los Angeles Basin in 14 years, is fueling an extreme threat for wildfires.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:56

Weather in America: January 7, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex under Winter Storm Watch as Texas to Southeast faces high-impact snow, ice threat

Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for another high-impact winter storm that’s expected to blast across the U.S. this week, just days after the first major winter storm of 2025 comes to an end.

The FOX Forecast Center said the incoming storm will likely impact cities farther south than the most recent storm, putting millions of people in cities such as Dallas, in Texas, Little Rock in Arkansas, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Atlanta in Georgia on alert for winter weather.

This graphic shows the snow forecast in the South.
(FOX Weather)

 

Los Angeles braces for 'life-threatening' windstorm as Fire Weather Warnings expand across Southern California

Dire warnings have been issued for the Los Angeles area after forecasters say there is the potential for the strongest wind event in more than a decade.

A life-threatening, destructive, widespread windstorm is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, Los Angeles forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

Damaging winds are expected across most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, leading to widespread power outages.

"Strong winds are coming," the NWS said. "This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation – in other words, this is about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather. Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate, especially if in a high fire risk area. Be careful with fire sources."

Here's a look at the fire weather outlook for Southern California through Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Nearly 100 dead after magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks China's Tibet region near Nepal border

A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake in China's Tibet region near the Nepal border has left at least 95 people dead and 130 injured, according to a report from Reuters citing Chinese state media. 

The quake hit just after 9 a.m. local time Tuesday morning close to the town of Tingri, a popular tourist destination for people seeking to climb Mount Everest, located about 50 miles south of the town.

Chinese state media said more than 1,500 first responders have been dispatched to the area, according to Reuters.

A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake in China's Tibet region near the China-Nepal border has left at least 95 people dead and 130 injured, according to a report from Reuters citing Chinese state media (Video Credit: Tibet Fire and Rescue).  00:26

More than 95 people killed during magnitude 7.1 earthquake in China's Tibet region

A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake in China's Tibet region near the China-Nepal border has left at least 95 people dead and 130 injured, according to a report from Reuters citing Chinese state media (Video Credit: Tibet Fire and Rescue). 

See it: Snow blankets Washington DC in capital's biggest snowstorm in years

The nation's capital woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday as an ongoing winter storm tracked across more than two dozen states, bringing the highest snow totals to the region in years.

Streets were quiet on Monday morning as Washington remained under a snow emergency. Schools were closed, and many government operations were limited. 

  • This photo shows two people and a dog enjoying the snow in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 1 of 13

    This photo shows two people and a dog enjoying the snow in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • Snow falling at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 2 of 13

    Snow falling at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2024. (White House)

  • Snow falling at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 3 of 13

    Snow falling at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2024. (White House)

  • This image shows a snow plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., as a deadly winter storm slams the mid-Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 4 of 13

    This image shows a snow plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., as a deadly winter storm slams the mid-Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 5 of 13

    Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. ( )

  • Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 6 of 13

    Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. ( )

  • Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 7 of 13

    Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. ( )

  • This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 8 of 13

    This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 9 of 13

    This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This photo shows snow on a bench outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 10 of 13

    This photo shows snow on a bench outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This photo shows a person walking through the snow with the U.S. Capitol in the background during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2025.
    Image 11 of 13

    This photo shows a person walking through the snow with the U.S. Capitol in the background during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows a plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C, during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 12 of 13

    This image shows a plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C, during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows skiers in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 13 of 13

    This image shows skiers in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...