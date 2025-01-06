Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

See it: Snow blankets Washington DC in capital's biggest snowstorm in years

D.C.'s Reagan International Airport recorded nearly 5 inches of snow by Monday morning, and the snow isn't done yet. Snow scenery greeted the District, and plow operators are busy clearing the roads.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir is at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. where the 15th annual snowball fight is happening. Between 5 and 7 inches fell through Monday morning.  06:05

Winter storm provides fresh powder for Washington, D.C. snowball fight

FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir is at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. where the 15th annual snowball fight is happening. Between 5 and 7 inches fell through Monday morning. 

WASHINGTON – The nation's capital woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday as an ongoing winter storm tracked across more than two dozen states, bringing the highest snow totals to the region in years.

Streets were quiet on Monday morning as Washington remained under a snow emergency. Schools were closed, and many government operations were limited. 

  • This photo shows two people and a dog enjoying the snow in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 1 of 11

    This photo shows two people and a dog enjoying the snow in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows a snow plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., as a deadly winter storm slams the mid-Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 2 of 11

    This image shows a snow plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., as a deadly winter storm slams the mid-Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 3 of 11

    Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. ( )

  • Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 4 of 11

    Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. ( )

  • Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
    Image 5 of 11

    Snow on the ground at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. ( )

  • This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 6 of 11

    This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 7 of 11

    This image shows a snowy Washington Monument in Washington D.C. during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This photo shows snow on a bench outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 8 of 11

    This photo shows snow on a bench outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This photo shows a person walking through the snow with the U.S. Capitol in the background during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2025.
    Image 9 of 11

    This photo shows a person walking through the snow with the U.S. Capitol in the background during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows a plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C, during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 10 of 11

    This image shows a plow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C, during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

  • This image shows skiers in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
    Image 11 of 11

    This image shows skiers in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., during a winter storm on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Billy Heath/WAGA-TV)

FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender was at Freedom Plaza, where fresh powder covered the ground and snowplows were at work. 

The coast-to-coast winter storm could produce new daily snowfall records for major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Washington.

D.C.'s Reagan International Airport recorded nearly 5 inches of snow by Monday morning, and more is on the way. The last time that much snow fell in a single day in Washington was on Jan. 3, 2022, when 6.9 inches fell, and on Jan. 13, 2019, when 8.3 inches piled up.

Fresh snow at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2024.

Fresh snow at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

The storm is far from over, and current forecasts call for 8 inches in the District. 

Fresh snow provided the ingredients for Washington's 15th annual snowball fight on the National Mall. Hundreds of participants from around D.C. of all ages engaged in a friendly snowball fight, reports FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir.

WINTER STORM LIVE TRACKER: SNOWFALL MAPS, CURRENT ALERTS, POWER OUTAGE FORECASTS

According to National Weather Service snowfall data, areas in northern Virginia just outside D.C. have already recorded more than 6 inches of snow.

Near Fairfax, in Tysons Corner, Virginia, one weather watcher measured the snow with hockey pucks. By mid-morning, it was "four pucks" deep.

Snow in Tysons Corner, Virginia measured with hockey pucks on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Snow in Tysons Corner, Virginia measured with hockey pucks on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. 

(@TheWuWu/X)

Before the snowplows arrived and the sun was up, the undisturbed snow was a beautiful sight to view from afar. 

The District's Lincoln Park was covered in freshly fallen snow early Monday morning.

The Washington, D.C. area recorded at least 5 inches of snow in some areas by Monday morning. This snowy scene at Lincoln Park shows the fresh powder after a coast-to-coast winter storm moved over the region. 00:19

Fresh snow in Lincoln Park during 2025's first major winter storm

The Washington, D.C. area recorded at least 5 inches of snow in some areas by Monday morning. This snowy scene at Lincoln Park shows the fresh powder after a coast-to-coast winter storm moved over the region.

"Winter looks good on you, DC," Jonathan Battaglia wrote on X.

The storm is impacting travel across the D.C. area, with more than 600 flights canceled or delayed at Reagan, Dulles and Baltimore International Airports.

Snow in Washington, D.C.'s Woodley Park on Jan. 6, 2024.

Snow in Washington, D.C.'s Woodley Park on Jan. 6, 2024. 

(@lschattenstein/X)

Snowplow operators have been clearing streets since the early hours of Monday, and crews with the Washington Metro worked through the night to clear platforms and parking lots. The Metro rail is operating normally on Monday, but Metrobus routes are under a severe snow plan due to ice and snow conditions. 

In Maryland, MARC Train service was suspended on all three lines on Monday due to the snowstorm. 

Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Monday morning before an afternoon lull, and then the snow returns Monday night. Cold temperatures with lows in the teens will stick around for the rest of the week.

Tags
Loading...