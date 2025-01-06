See it: Snow blankets Washington DC in capital's biggest snowstorm in years

WASHINGTON – The nation's capital woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday as an ongoing winter storm tracked across more than two dozen states, bringing the highest snow totals to the region in years.

Streets were quiet on Monday morning as Washington remained under a snow emergency. Schools were closed, and many government operations were limited.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender was at Freedom Plaza, where fresh powder covered the ground and snowplows were at work.

The coast-to-coast winter storm could produce new daily snowfall records for major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Washington.

D.C.'s Reagan International Airport recorded nearly 5 inches of snow by Monday morning, and more is on the way. The last time that much snow fell in a single day in Washington was on Jan. 3, 2022, when 6.9 inches fell, and on Jan. 13, 2019, when 8.3 inches piled up.

The storm is far from over, and current forecasts call for 8 inches in the District.

Fresh snow provided the ingredients for Washington's 15th annual snowball fight on the National Mall. Hundreds of participants from around D.C. of all ages engaged in a friendly snowball fight, reports FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir.

According to National Weather Service snowfall data, areas in northern Virginia just outside D.C. have already recorded more than 6 inches of snow.

Near Fairfax, in Tysons Corner, Virginia, one weather watcher measured the snow with hockey pucks. By mid-morning, it was "four pucks" deep.

Before the snowplows arrived and the sun was up, the undisturbed snow was a beautiful sight to view from afar.

The District's Lincoln Park was covered in freshly fallen snow early Monday morning.

"Winter looks good on you, DC," Jonathan Battaglia wrote on X.

The storm is impacting travel across the D.C. area, with more than 600 flights canceled or delayed at Reagan, Dulles and Baltimore International Airports.

Snowplow operators have been clearing streets since the early hours of Monday, and crews with the Washington Metro worked through the night to clear platforms and parking lots. The Metro rail is operating normally on Monday, but Metrobus routes are under a severe snow plan due to ice and snow conditions.

In Maryland, MARC Train service was suspended on all three lines on Monday due to the snowstorm.

Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Monday morning before an afternoon lull, and then the snow returns Monday night. Cold temperatures with lows in the teens will stick around for the rest of the week.