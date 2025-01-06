Extended stretch of brutal cold on the way for 40 states as arctic air infiltrates America

An arctic blast of frigid air targeting 40 states is charging in behind the ongoing deadly winter storm. Once it's in place, you will be in no hurry to leave either.

While it won't be historic, record-setting cold, weather models indicate it will still be dangerous for those caught outside without proper clothing, the FOX Forecast Center warns. These frigid temperatures are expected to remain in place across the eastern half of the country for at least the next two weeks.

Here's a look at the coldest temperatures right now in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Cold Weather Advisories are in place across the Plains on Monday morning as millions wake up to wind chills ranging from the teens in South Texas to the -20s and -30s in the central and northern Plains.

A look at the current cold weather alerts issued in the Plains.

(FOX Weather)



More than 200 million people will see temperatures Monday that range from 5-30 degrees below average, the FOX Forecast Center said. Temperatures will then drop overnight below freezing for everyone across the country except the West Coast and Florida. Enhanced by the newly fallen snow, areas across Kansas and Missouri will drop below zero.

A look at the forecast lows in the Plains to the East Coast on Tuesday morning.

(FOX Weather)



The weather pattern will favor the continuation of well-below-average temperatures east of the Rockies through at least this weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said. Notable cold is possible in the far northern tier, but this should not be record-breaking.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the cold this week.

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures ranging from 10-20 degrees below average are also likely from the central Plains and mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys through the Appalachians, especially as temperatures remain quite cold for snow-covered areas from the ongoing winter storm.

The cold air will have staying power, with forecast models indicating it will remain locked in the East in various magnitudes through the end of the month, the FOX Forecast Center said.

A look at the temperature outlook in the Lower 48 next week.

(FOX Weather)



This will all but ensure the eastern U.S. has its first colder-than-average January since 2022, and perhaps the coldest since 2014 or 2011.