Winter Storm Live Tracker: Snowfall maps, current alerts, weather warnings, ice forecasts, power outages

A major winter storm is set to sweep across much of the nation's middle section this weekend into early next week, bringing a swath of hazardous snow and ice.

WINTER STORM SPANNING OVER 1,500 MILES TO BLAST HEAVY SNOW, HAZARDOUS ICE FROM CENTRAL PLAINS TO MID-ATLANTIC

Winter Storm Warnings now cover millions, while Ice Storm Warnings warn of accretions reaching potentially destructive thicknesses of over a half inch. That could lead to widespread power outages and extended travel headaches as power lines, trees and roads become coated in ice.

The winter weather is expected to continue east into the mid-Atlantic states by Monday, bringing perhaps some of the heaviest snows in three years.

Track the storm's progress and forecast below:

Current Radar Image:

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Snow Squall Warnings in purple.

What are the current winter weather alerts in effect?

Current Winter Weather Alerts

What is the regional snow forecast?

Regional Snowfall Forecast

How much ice accretion is expected?

Regional Ice Accretion Forecast

What is the power outage forecast?

Regional Power Outage Forecast

How much snow is expected in the St. Louis area?

St. Louis Snow Forecast

How much snow is expected in the Kansas City area?

Kansas City area Snow Forecast

How much snow is expected in the Indianapolis area?

Indianapolis area Snow Forecast

How much snow is expected in the Louisville area?

Louisville area Snow Forecast

What is the snow forecast for Philadelphia area?

Philadelphia area Snow Forecast

What is the snow forecast for Baltimore and Washington, DC area?