FOX Corporation supports New Orleans terrorist attack victims, families through Love One Louisiana Foundation

FOX Corporation is partnering with the Love One Louisiana Foundation in support of those impacted by the terrorist attacks in New Orleans.

The Love One Louisiana Foundation is a nonprofit organization led by the First Lady of Louisiana, Sharon Landry, founded after the deadly terror attack to unite people "in the spirit of compassion, resilience, and service to empower Louisiana's boundless generosity and enduring strength."

Fourteen people were killed on Bourbon Street during the New Year's Day terror attack.

Donations to the Love One Louisiana Foundation will help families by providing funds for funeral expenses, medical care and ongoing care for orphans and families of the victims of the Bourbon Street Attack.

"Our nation – and the great State of Louisiana – stands united in prayer and support for the victims and families impacted by the New Year's Day French Quarter terrorist attack," Landry said in a statement. "Please join us in supporting our neighbors affected by this senseless tragedy."

FOX Corporation, the parent company of FOX Weather, encourages everyone to support this mission by donating to the Love One Louisiana Foundation.

Donations can be made at go.fox/NOLA or by scanning the QR code below.