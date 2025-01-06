Richmond under 'urgent' Boil Water Advisory after winter storm knocks out power to city system

RICHMOND, Va. – Some residents in Richmond may be without water on Monday after a major winter storm knocked out power to the Virginia city's water reservoir system, causing it to malfunction.

On Monday afternoon, the city and Virginia Department of Health issued an urgent Boil Water Advisory for all residents served by Richmond's Water system, which includes all residents within the city.

"It is urgent that impacted residents take conservation steps immediately and boil water before consuming it," a news release said.

The outage comes after a major winter storm caused widespread impacts across more than a dozen states, including hundreds of thousands of power outages across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. A winter storm outage caused the city's reservoir system to malfunction.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents and neighbors. I am asking all Richmonders to limit their water usage as the team at the Department of Public Utilities works around the clock to get our water system back online," Mayor Danny Avula said in a statement. "I’m also asking residents to consider their neighbors and only use as much water as they need – we’re all in this together, and our team is vigorously working to restore full function to our water system in the near term."

Officials said some customers may experience a total loss of water service, while others may experience varying degrees of loss in water pressure.

"We know the importance water plays in our everyday lives," Senior Director for the Department of Public Utilities April Bingham said. "My team is diligently working to bring the water system back online along with the support of our partners."

Officials did not have a timeline for when the repairs would be complete.